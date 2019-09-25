Rick Ross and Dwyane Wade are celebrating the release of Port of Miami 2 with a special edition Li-Ning sneaker collab, which will reportedly be limited to a select group of family & friends.

The Li-Ning Essense 2 ACE lifestyle sneaker serves as the canvas for the Miami native's collab with the Heat legend, featuring a predominately black build constructed of a combination of mesh and faux crocodile leather detailing on the toe box, ankle collar, panels and eyelets. The kicks also come equipped with black and red lace toggles and a Port of Miami 2 hangtag, as well as "RICK RO$$" and "Port Of Miami 2" text on the midsole adjacent to the Li-Ning logo.

Again, the Rick Ross x Dwyane Wade x Li-Ning Essense 2 ACE likely won't be receiving a retail release, but we'll keep you posted with any updates, including new images.

Check out a teaser of the special edition collab below.