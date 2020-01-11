Rich The Kid ain’t messing around in 2020. The ATL rapper took to his Instagram this week to inform fellow rappers that they’re going to have to pay up for a feature this year. In fact he says it’s going to cost their labels $120,000 and preferably cash too if they want him on their song.

“Artist tell ya labels ya want me for your features $120K bring the cash” he wrote while leaving a shrugging emoji with it (see screen grab below).

Now I'm sure there’s situations where he’ll give a discount to fellow peers & friends, as seen recently with him and NBA Youngboy, but either way Rich The Kid looks to be channeling his focus this year.

In addition to NBA Youngboy, Rich The Kid was also recently spotted in the studio with some high-profile artists, including Diddy, Meek Mill, Future, Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Bryson Tiller & more. The artist were all reportedly helping DJ Khaled on his upcoming soundtrack to Bad Boys 4 Life, which is dropping Jan 17th. Peep the pic & trailer (below).