Rich The Kid has constantly preached about being a boss, even when he was signed under a major label. 2020 was a turning point, in that sense. He announced that he coughed up nearly $1M to buy himself out of his record contract following complaints about the "bloodsucking mothaf*ckas" in the music industry.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Per Billboard, the rapper's taking his independent run to another level with his freshly signed deal with Rostrum Records, the label responsible for the careers of Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa. The multi-million dollar deal is in partnership with Rostrum Records and BMG. "I’m excited to work with Rostrum in this next chapter of life and music,” Rich The Kid said in a statement. “This is a partnership that will be vital to showing artists that they can be independent and still win on a mainstream level. With the help of Benjy, Jae, and the Rostrum team, we will take over the summer and everything after.”

Benjy Grinberg, founder and president of Rostrum, said the partnership deal with BMG will help usher in a new era of his career and cement him as "a leader in hip-hop." "Rich The Kid is a key voice of this generation, and we’re very excited that he chose Rostrum as his new home," he said. "We look forward to amplifying his artistic vision and supporting his entrepreneurial ambitions. This is the beginning of a new chapter for us at Rostrum as we continue to break barriers in the independent label landscape. "

