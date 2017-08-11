bmg
- MusicLogic Inks Deal With BMG, "Glad To Be...Independent & Respected As An Artist"Now that his time with Def Jam is over, the "Vinyl Days" rapper has found a new home.By Erika Marie
- MusicRich The Kid Inks Deal With Rostrum RecordsRich The Kid making big moves. By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Scooter & Zaytoven Grab Future For New Single "Black Migo"HNHH PREMIERE: Young Scooter says he and Zaytoven are the best duo since Kobe and Shaq on their new single "Black Migo".By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKamaiyah's Got It Made: Breaking The Ice With Jay-Z & Remaining GenuineINTERVIEW: Kamaiyah opens up about her new album, run-in with Jay Z and how she's genuinely a dope person to be around. By Chantilly Post
- NewsYoung Scooter's "Trap Hero" Features Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed & MoreYoung Scooter cements his status as a "Trap Hero."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD Pens Global Publishing Deal With BMGJuice WRLD is making another big move with his latest deal.By Aron A.
- MusicMadeintyo Reveals Cover Art And Tracklist To "True's World"Madeintyo drops the cover art and tracklist to "True World's EP."By Aron A.