Just this past weekend, Rich the Kid showed up for Famous Dex in an enormous way, supporting his friend as he checked into rehab for substance abuse issues. Now, the 28-year-old Queens-bred rapper is sharing a few words about fake industry friends.

In an Instagram story posted today, Rich said "The industry is full of fake, lying, stealing, blood sucking mothaf*cks fr," he ranted. He continued the searing blast, "They will hate you talk sh*t about ya and the whole time be dead a*s broke." He enhanced the blow with a few laughing emojis at the end of the message to accentuate the level of clown behavior he was describing in the cryptic post.

While it's hard to tell exactly who the rapper was indirectly coming for in his story, this new post is one of many the rapper has made throwing shade at someone.

Speaking of economic devastation in the industry, the rapper launched an attack on an artist after she accused the rapper of not paying for the cover art she worked on for him. "Told yo goofy ass I aint like the cover art and I did not want to uses the trash ass sh*t u sent me," said the rapper. "Nobody paying for a dinner if the waiter brought the wrong order & I still gave yo dusty ass 500$ u ppl is r*tarded ... and on top of that nobody ain't paying u 1K for no cover u fool."

