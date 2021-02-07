Rich The Kid says he had to pay nearly $1 million to be released from his first record deal in his mission to become an independent artist.



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The Boss Man rapper detailed his journey to get out the outrageous deal on his Instagram story, earlier this week:

My first deal I ever signed I had to pay 800k cash to be released! When they asked me for it I had 7k to MY NAME!! After that I went platinum hella times.. But n****s always doubted me, even before that I’ve always been the most hated I’ve been threw [sic] everything by now ain’t nun that I ain’t seen.. My own family turn, my own bros not support me & still end on top! Why causes I’ve always put God first!! Moral of the story… Nobody can stop God‘s plan for you.

He followed the statement up with a second post, in which he declared, “I AM A INDEPENDENT ARTIST I AM NOT SIGNED TO NO LABEL. I DO THIS SHIT ME & MY TEAM.”

Rich did not specify whether the deal was with Interscope Records, 300 Entertainment or Quality Control Music, all of which he has worked with.

[Via]