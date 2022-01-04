Over the weekend, the Migos teamed with WWE to bring in the New Year with their Pay-Per-View event Day One. The trio accompanied Smackdown Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) down to the ring to defend their title.

The live event took place in Migos' hometown of Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, which garnered a lot of excitement from fans and wrestlers alike - except for one. Ric Flair was not too happy to see Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch's photo of herself next to the rap trio. She captioned the photo, “Next song is ‘Big Time Drip’ @Migos #WWEDay1,” and well, Ric Flair had few things to say about her post.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A harmless piggyback off of Offset and Metro Boomin’s smash hit “Ric Flair Drip” sent Ric Flair on a Twitter frenzy. “The Mood Is Night & Day! One's Real & One's Make Believe!" Flair wrote. "She's Big Time, But There's No Drip, And There Never Will Be! And I Thought She Was THE MAN, But I Guess Not Because They Don't Own It! HA! When Are You Going To Give Up @BeckyLynchWWE? You're So Far Behind! WOOOOO!” he posted in a tweet that was quickly deleted.

Ric Flair has become a staple in the rap game, his name has been mentioned by some of the greats for the past decade including Pusha T, Jadakiss, and of course the Migos. Although a harmless tweet from Becky, it seems like Ric Flair wants the rap community all to himself.

