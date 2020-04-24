Reason Name Drops A Bevy Of Celebrity Women On "Might Not Make It"

It's about that time. If you've been keeping up with us, Top Dawg Entertainment has been sharing new music over the last few days for their "Fan Appreciation Week." We've received singles from Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, Zacari, and SiR—all hot tracks that TDE fans have welcomed with open arms. On Friday (April 23), the label has blessed hip hop once again with "Might Not Make It," a dark, yet light-hearted look at what rapper Reason may get into if he only had a day or two to live.

There were plenty of famous women mentioned in "Might Not Make It," most for fantastical, imaginary sexual scenarios. Lori Harvey, Ari Lennox, Khloé Kardashian, Rihanna, City Girls, and Megan Thee Stallion all get shout outs on the track. Reason also stirs the pot with a few jabs at Kanye West, the Kardashian Krew, and everyone who keeps pressing him about when his album will drop. Check out "Might Not Make It" by TDE's Reason and let us know what you think.

