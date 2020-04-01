Cozz & Reason Get To Plotting In "Lambo Truck" Video

J. Cole and Top Dawg have been looking over their shoulders ever since Cozz and Reason dropped off "Lambo Truck."

Ever since Cozz and Reason stole the show on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 highlight "Lambo Truck," a single that had J. Cole shaking in his boots during the studio sessions, the song has been absolutely begging for a video. Now, the wish has become reality, thanks to the latest clip directed by Neal Farmer. While it doesn't quite capitalize on the full potential for robbery-related antics, Cozz and Reason both hold it down with plenty of charisma and character -- even if they are perpetually up to no good.

Sadly, we don't get a true cameo from either target, but there's a simple charm in seeing Cozz and Reason manhandling cardboard cutouts of J. Cole and Top Dawg in the clip's climactic moments. With both parties due for a solo album this year, "Lambo Truck" should prove an effective reminder of how TDE and Dreamville's newfangled dynamic duo gets down.

If the playful visuals weren't enough to entice, "Lambo Truck" is set to be the first of many capers for Cozz and Reason. By the former's own admission, the pair of antiheroes are set to drop off a collaborative tape by year's end -- perhaps we'll see a "Lambo Truck 2: Cole's Revenge" on the horizon. In the meantime, check out the official music video right here, and go stream that Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 for good measure.