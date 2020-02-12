Say what you will about the Los Angeles Leakers, but the men have an appreciation for the time-honored tradition of spitting bars. As such, they know to pay homage when a lyricist in their midst. Once again, TDE's Reason stepped into the booth to do as he does, riding the momentum of hard-hitting singles like "Pick It Up" and "Same Ol Shit." With speculation that an album is on the way, the Carson rapper wasted little time in laying waste to a pair of Drake and Dreamville bangers, "4 PM In Calabasas" and "Down Bad."

"Every day I'm Charlamagne, Envy face to face with me," he spits, in the tone-setting first moments. Before long, he's whipping up some insane new schemes. "My ancestors were slaves too long, they rolling over in graves," he rhymes. "Be a mobster, you want the pasta, know it come with the strain / lotta n***as namedropping it just come with the game, that's not a diss but that's crazy." From there, his "that's crazy" scheme mounts in intensity as he snaps at a rabid pace. Before long, the beat simply can't handle it and switches to some jiggy Dreamville shit.

A veteran of the Dreamers 3 session, Reason sounds at home over "Down Bad," even borrowing J.I.D's introductory flow to kick off his verse. While the double-time beat closes the door for some of his denser punchlines, it leaves even more space for Reason to switch it up, a process he does so with practiced swagger. Check out the crazy freestyle below, and sound off - is the TDE rapper the king of the Leakers booth?