mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Raz B Drops Sexy New Year's Day Single "NDA"

Erika Marie
January 02, 2020 00:57
0 Views
00
0
RazBeatz Mass Media GroupRazBeatz Mass Media Group
RazBeatz Mass Media Group

NDA
Raz B

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

His forthcoming project is "coming soon."


After a rocky run on the Millennium Tour in 2019, Raz B has shared yet another single. In October, Raz dropped his The Eastside Boyz-assisted song "Get It Low," and now he's returned with "NDA." The track is slated to be a club jam that shows of Raz's sex appeal as he tells a woman that all of the exploits he has planned for them will require her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The song is rumored to appear on Raz's forthcoming album Full Disclosure that the singer says is "coming soon." Fans will have to wait and see Raz perform live as a solo act on his own tour, as it was revealed by Omarion back in November that B2K would not be reuniting once again for the Millennium Tour 2. However, Omarion will be hitting the road with Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky, and Soulja Boy. Check out Raz's latest single "NDA" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

If you ain't gang gang
Riding in the two-tone
Half a million dollars with the roof gone
Flying b*tches in from Toronto
Forty-fourth floor in a condo

Raz B Full Disclosure
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Raz B Drops Sexy New Year's Day Single "NDA"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject