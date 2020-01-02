Raz B Drops Sexy New Year's Day Single "NDA"

After a rocky run on the Millennium Tour in 2019, Raz B has shared yet another single. In October, Raz dropped his The Eastside Boyz-assisted song "Get It Low," and now he's returned with "NDA." The track is slated to be a club jam that shows of Raz's sex appeal as he tells a woman that all of the exploits he has planned for them will require her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The song is rumored to appear on Raz's forthcoming album Full Disclosure that the singer says is "coming soon." Fans will have to wait and see Raz perform live as a solo act on his own tour, as it was revealed by Omarion back in November that B2K would not be reuniting once again for the Millennium Tour 2. However, Omarion will be hitting the road with Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky, and Soulja Boy. Check out Raz's latest single "NDA" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

If you ain't gang gang

Riding in the two-tone

Half a million dollars with the roof gone

Flying b*tches in from Toronto

Forty-fourth floor in a condo