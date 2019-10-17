Raz B Links With The East Side Boyz On Dance-Heavy "Get It Low"

The Millennium Tour may be over but Raz B is ready for his solo close-up. The singer reunited with his fellow bandmates of B2K and pulled off a successful tour that raked in millions, and to capitalize off of that momentum, Raz is back with a new single, "Get It Low" featuring The East Side Boyz. The singer dropped the single with an accompanying music video that suggests the song is meant to be both a dance, and strip club, hit.

The East Side Boyz consists of Lil Jon, Lil Bo, and Big Sam, but it seems as if not all members are included in this collaboration. The song is reminiscent of East Side Boyz crunk hits from the '90s, but it also goes in many different directions throughout, so pinning down a genre proves to be difficult. The track is a far cry from B2K, so fans of the boy band shouldn't look to draw comparisons here, but take a listen and let us know what you think about Raz's latest effort.