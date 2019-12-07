Following the meltdown that took place on social media between himself and his wife Princess Love,Ray J is singing her praises as much as possible. The hip hop mogul has been making the press rounds and answering all questions related to his recent social media battle with Princess after she publicly shared that she would be seeking a divorce. He recently sat down with Complex and talked about how much he loves and adores his wife, and how much he abhors Las Vegas. During the chat, the host wanted to know why so many negative incidents for Ray J are linked to Sin City, including his previous fight with rapper Fabolous.



It was around eight years ago when surprising news began to circulate that Fab and Ray engaged in fisticuffs in Vegas. Ray later called into a radio station and ranted that he bested Fab, a claim that Fab later denied. "This sh*t is more a war on drugs than it is war between Ray J and me," Fab said in 2011. "This n*gga is high and coked up or on pills. His rant, I heard it [and] it's hilarious to me. It's a joke to me."

In present day, Ray recounts that time and says, "Of course. Fab knows I was trippin' that night. He knows I wasn't right. He knows somebody slipped something in my drink... I'm just playin'. Something happened, I don't know, it was Vegas... I was just turnt up, we was in Vegas." He added, "Having too much fun and then tweaking out, but Fab know what's up and we've talked... We good, it was just a crazy weekend."

Ray was also asked about his relationship with Hitmaka, also known as Yung Berg. "We talked," he said. "Everybody I've ever had a problem with I've reached out and made things right." He did note that "everybody" only encompassed people that were "appropriate" because he's married and "there are a lotta things that can't happen and I don't give a damn about them relationships." We wonder if he's referring to Teairra Mari, a former romance that Love & Hip Hop Hollywood viewers watched go down in flames on national television. Watch his interview with Complex below.