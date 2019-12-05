Fabolous and Emily B may be on good terms now, with the rapper dropping all kinds of comments of love in his partner's Instagram shares but there was a time that the couple was on the rocks and Fab caught some charges. The incident took place last year when the "Into You" rapper was indicted on four felony charges for allegedly punching Emily in the face and threatening her father with scissors after he failed to retrieve his gun.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Fab quietly served a sentence for his crime and during that time he and Emily worked things out and have maintained a strong relationship since. For the first time since the event, Fabolous has discussed his actions during a visit to Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning. Fab detailed how he wasn't too concerned with outside reactions and opinions, only focused "on what's going on" in his family.

"Looking at the video is different from being inside of it," he explained. "From the video point it looks crazy. I'm not trying to excuse myself, it was really more of, like, an internal thing with us going through the motion of what was happening -- our emotions and a lot of things that was building up with our relationship and our family. It wasn't about the video or who put out the video. It was more just about us getting back to the place that we need to be."

Finally, Fab offered an apology of sorts. "I apologize for coming across in the light I wouldn't want to be represented in," he said. "I don't know anything else...people make their opinions. All I can I do is apologize for being in a light that's not showing my best self."



