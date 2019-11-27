Things seemed to have simmered down between Ray J and Princess Love after the couple aired out all of their dirty laundry for the world over the past week. It seemed as if the happily in love husband and wife were sitting on top of the world as they're expecting Baby No. 2 soon, however, following the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas, things turned sour. Ray shared a photo of his family which caused Princess to publicly accuse him of abandoning her and their young daughter Melody. Ray took to social media to share a video of himself saying that isn't true, and Princess responded on Instagram Live with accusations of infidelity and her husband partying with escorts.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Princess went as far as to threaten Ray with divorce and claimed that when she made it home, she was filing the official paperwork. Ray's mother made her way to Vegas to support her son as the mogul pleaded with Princess to let him see their daughter. Princess shared a video of her own showing that she was at home with her family receiving support, however, the pair reportedly have taken a collective woo-sah and are back on track.

The eight-and-a-half-months pregnant mom was spotted in a video that Ray shared to his Instagram Story as she sported large wings for her pregnancy photoshoot. As Princess posed for the attentive photographer Ray can be heard saying "Killin' em." We can only imagine what the next season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood is about to be. Check out more from the couple below.