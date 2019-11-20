Ray J and Princess Love have had their fair share of issues in the past, especially when they first started dating and Ray once pushed his future wife in a pool. Since then, they got married, welcomed a daughter and now Princess is just weeks away from welcoming their son into the world. Just yesterday we posted about new relationship issues after Princess accused Ray of leaving her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas after the Soul Train Awards and by the looks of it, things are still on the rocks.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Princess uploaded an image to her Instagram that proves Ray has blocked her on Instagram for reasons unknown. "Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself 😂😂😂 This is so funny to me," she captioned the image. "My future husband would never," one user commented on the image, prompting Princess to respond, "mine either sis."

We can't confirm what went down with Ray J and his wife but we do know reports were circulating that Ray J was getting too close to an unknown woman at Drake's birthday party. "It could have been harmless, but he was way too flirty with the chick and was paying sis way too much attention and she definitely gave him the number," a source said.