Over the years, Love & Hip Hop viewers have watched as Ray J and Princess Love's relationship has gone through its peaks and valleys. The pair first shared their romance on reality television when they began dating, and what unfolded were accusations of infidelities and on-again-off-again moments that were displayed to the world...especially that infamous moment where the couple got into an argument over dinner and Ray pushed Princess into a pool.

All of that aside, they've been able to forgive the past and move forward. They were married in 2016, welcomed daughter Melody Norwood in 2018, and they're currently expecting their next bundle of joy. However, there have been grumblings that things aren't cozy on the homefront after rumors circulated that Ray was creeping at Drake's birthday party. He canceled his upcoming #TB Tour: The Reunion with Immature, B5, J Holiday and Day 26 because he reportedly wants to focus on the arrival of his and Princess's son, but now Ray's wife has put him on blast on social media for leaving her "stranded" in Las Vegas.

In a now-deleted post, Ray shared a photo of himself with Princess and Melody at the Soul Train Awards. It looked like an adorable family photo, but Princess jumped in the comments and wrote, "Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you want to post family photos [laughing emoji] #ByeUgly."

People asked her why she couldn't just leave on her own so she took to her Instagram Story to clarify. She said she could fly, but her car is with her and she doesn't want to drive alone and risk going into labor as she's over eight months pregnant. Read her message in full below.