Last week Essence reported that Ray J was pulling out of his upcoming #TB Tour: The Reunion with Immature, B5, J Holiday and Day 26 because he wants to focus on the arrival of his second baby with his wife, Princess Love Norwood, among other business ventures such as a "TV One holiday movie" and forthcoming EP Emerald City. However, the story has now changed since The Shade Room reports that the real reason he pulled out of the tour may be due to some infidelity.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

A source who was present at the party in Los Angeles claimed Ray J was getting quite flirty with an unidentified woman and even exchanged phone numbers with her. "It could have been harmless, but he was way too flirty with the chick and was paying sis way too much attention and she definitely gave him the number," the account reads.

Ray J and Princess recently announced that their second baby will be a boy using a helicopter to drop blue dust in the sky. We only hope these rumours are fake for the sake of Princess and their cute family.