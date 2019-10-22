Ray J and his wife Princess Love already have a cute one-year-old daughter Melody Love Norwood and announced a few months back that they're expecting a second child. "Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020," they captioned sweet family photos. At the time the gender of their second baby was not revealed but by the looks of recent updates with the family, they called on a couple of helicopters to help announce the reveal.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In the video below, you can see that Ray J hired a helicopter to take him up into the sky to drop a powdery substance that's either pink or blue to represent the sex of their baby. At the end of the clip, you can see that the substance is blue meaning a baby boy is on the way. "We having a boy!!" Ray J yells at the end of the clip.

In other Ray J news, there was a moment of alarm when it was reported that Suge Knight handed over his life rights to Ray. Things were quickly clarified when Suge spoke to The Blast said Ray is like a "little brother" which is why he'll handle Death Row records and new music that gets published through the label.

As for his rights regarding movies, documentary and television his fiancée, Toi-Lin Kelly is the one in charge.