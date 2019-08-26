Ray J and Princess Love are ready to spend the rest of their lives together and they're excited about this new stage in their lives. The Love & Hip Hop couple already has one child and they've just announced that they're currently expecting another, telling the world on social media and showing off the baby bump for us all to see.

Get ready to catch baby fever because Princess Love and Ray J have just announced that another precious addition to their family is on the way. The couple took to Instagram to share the news, posting a pic with their little girl Melody and saying: "Baby #2 on the way!" The news came complete with a pregnancy photo shoot in the pool with Princess Love clutching her tummy and holding her baby girl's hand.

In one post, Princess Love revealed when she's due to give birth, noting that their second child will be welcomed into the world early next year. "New addition arriving Jan 2020," she said. Congratulations to the lovebirds on their second baby! All the blessings in the world to both Ray J and Princess Love during this beautiful time in their lives.

What do you think they'll name the little boy or girl?