The drama between Ray J and Princess Love doesn't look to be slowing down. Things started when Princess claimed Ray J left her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas followed by reports of him partying with escorts and being unfaithful while she's pregnant with their second child. "With the way you move Im liable to be alone at any given moment,” Princess said she told Ray J. “So he had ‘Im prepared to be alone too. as long as I can see my kids mon-thurs.’ I said okay. We can just be separated then’. So he's like ‘not before I file first’.”



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Blast now reports that the couple are making the moves to make their divorce official. We can't confirm who's filed for divorce first but considering Princess' lack of patience for Ray J she may have made the move ahead of time.

"My heart has been heavy for the last past week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a young relationship like ours fall down," Ray J shared on Instagram. "In order to be solid in a relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the case. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time."