Several artists are mourning the death of Florida rapper Money Mitch today (July 27), including Lil Baby. Although reports about Money Mitch, whose real name has been identified as both Marcus Pettis and Mitchell Holmes in conflicting articles, have surfaced this week, it is reported by several sources that the 23-year-old rapper was found dead back on July 23. Mitch was reportedly riding in an Uber in West Palm Beach, Florida when the car was pulled over for a traffic violation. It is stated that he jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officers who, in turn, returned fire.

It is also reported that police claimed that Mitch wasn't injured in the shootout with cops but was able to flee the scene.

In their search for the rapper, authorities reportedly located blood about a block away before finding Money Mitch with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Frank DeMario from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office seemed to absolve officers of responsibility. "We followed him to a building and on the second floor, we noticed some blood droppings on the first floor. We thought he was wounded," said DeMario. "We didn't have any involvement in the shooting."

Two officers involved in the shooting were immediately placed on administrative leave and following the news of his death, it was revealed that he was hoping to sign a record deal with Lil Baby. "Bra I'm sorry I couldn't save you," the Atlanta superstar reportedly wrote on his Instagram Story over the weekend. "Dam Mitch you was on me everyday."

No one else was harmed in the shooting. We send our condolences to Money Mitch's loved ones.

