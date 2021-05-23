26-year-old Courtney Bruce, better known as Boog the Bandit, was slain last week during an attempted robbery. The young rapper was just starting to really blow up in the game. According to 10WBNS, Bruce was shot in east Columbus Thursday evening. Authorities claim that Mount Carmel East Hospital called them after a gunshot victim walked in around 6:10 in the evening. Bruce, who was the victim, was pronounced dead soon after. The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 3700 block of Dort Place near East Livingston Avenue.

According to police, Bruce was with a friend when they were attacked by a group of men armed with handguns. The men shot at the car multiple times, striking Bruce. “I feel like I was listening to a superstar in the making when I heard her music,” DJ IQ, host of The Catch Up Show on Columbus’ 1067 The Beat told HipHopDX. “She was a natural at what she did in Hip Hop and in life.” Bruce was working on music with Trippie Redd before her passing.

There are no suspects at the moment in this unfortunate murder. Police urge anyone with information to call (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

[Via]