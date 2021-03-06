The city of Houston is mourning the loss of a rising star who was reportedly shot and killed in Atlanta. Chucky Trill was an artist on the rise and may have been just around the corner from his big break as he was in the ATL for NBA All-Star Weekend. According to reports, Trill, real name Corey Detiege, was scheduled to perform at a virtual event, but he traveled to the city in order to make industry connections that could help his career in the future. Sadly, Chucky Trill lost his life in an attack that reportedly took place on a highway.

Click2Houston covered the tragedy and reported that according to the Gwinnett County Police, they received notification that there had been an incident on Interstate 85 South. This is a major freeway in the area, so it surprised police to find a vehicle stopped on the road. Upon inspection, they found Trill shot, but still alive and holding on. He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The outlet reports that police assessed that Trill had to have been shot while on the highway. However, that seems to be the extent of information they have at this time. It's stated that investigators don't have any information regarding the shooting just yet, including reports that there has yet to be a description of the suspect, the suspect's vehicle, or a motive for the tragic event.

Several artists, friends, and fans have come forward to memorialize Chucky Trill as they collectively mourn his loss in disbelief. Bun B shared a photo to his Instagram and wrote, "Damn. This was a good man. Humble. Hard-working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent... We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters."

Bun B encouraged people to stream and purchase Chucky Trill's music while Lil Flip also shared a few thoughts about the fallen rapper. “I saw what @boneafied saw in you,” Flip said. “Pure talent and a humble so as well. I’m glad I got to interview you on my podcast and we definitely had a great time.”

It's also being reported that Chucky Trill had just left Erica Banks's event before the shooting. His father was also a member of Trinity Garden Cartel, a Rap-A-Lot Records rap group in the 1990s. Check out a few tributes below. We offer our sincerest condolences to Chucky Trill's loved during this difficult time.

