Though the Coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for musicians to ply their trade in a live concert setting, some rappers have decided to move forward unimpeded by the threat, provided the state allows for open venues. And with Atlanta currently slated to host the NBA All-Star Weekend and many of the accompanying festivities, a slew of parties and concerts have already been booked and scheduled. In fact, a complete list reveals that many hip-hop heavyweights are looking to get back into the game this coming weekend, a judgment call that may raise some eyebrows.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

It would appear that tonight will feature events from both Tory Lanez and 42 Dugg, with Friday, March 5th featuring a slew of additional options. There's the Bobby Shmurda and 50 Cent party at Compound, a performance from Future and Moneybagg Yo at The Dome, Lil Baby at The Gold Room, Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty at the Cosmopolitan Lounge, Migos at OAK, 42 Dugg and Ari The Don at Opium, Fabolous and Coi Leray at - Republic, Trey Songz at Halo, Young Thug at Vivide, Rick Ross, Mulatto, and Blac Youngsta at KOD, and more.

Saturday will be just as busy, with Bobby Shmurda and Meek Mill at The Dome, Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo at Compound, Lil Durk at Paparazzi ATL, Jeezy and 2 Chainz at KOD, Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty at Opium, Tory Lanez at Paradise, Trey Songz and DMX at Suite Lounge, Rick Ross, City Girls, Trina, and Trick Daddy at Cosmopolitan Lounge, and more. You can check out the full schedule via an embedded IG post below.

Clearly, the weekend will be a lucrative affair for many of the rappers involved, and we can only hope that everyone participating exercises caution and takes proper safety measures.