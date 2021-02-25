Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer went through an incredibly traumatic experience on Wednesday night as he was shot in the chest while out with the singer's three French bulldogs. As the story goes, two men in a white sedan pulled up to Fischer and immediately got out with guns drawn. They demanded that Fischer give up the dogs and when Fischer refused, one of the men shot him in the chest and stole two of the three pups.

The two dogs are named Koji and Gustav and as it stands, Lady Gaga is offering $500,000 for the dogs to be returned to her care. According to TMZ, surveillance footage that caught the incident on tape has now been released to the public as authorities try and figure out who these men could be.

Fischer was immediately brought to the hospital following the shooting and is expected to be okay. As for the investigation, no suspects have been found at this juncture, although they are hoping this new footage will shed some light on who these perpetrators were and what their motivations were.

The singer is currently in Rome and in the meantime, she has been communicating with her team back home to bring justice to her dog walker, while also getting her beloved dogs back.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

