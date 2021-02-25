Ryan Fischer
- MusicLady Gaga's Dog-Napping Shooter Gets 21 Years In Prison: ReportJames Howard Jackson is accused of shooting Gaga's dogwalker in the chest at close range before choking him and stealing the pups.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLady Gaga's Dogwalker Launches $40K GoFundMe After Running Out Of SavingsRyan Fischer writes that he lost his car and has been traveling cross country, living in campsites, rest stops, and Walmart parking lots.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLady Gaga Case: 5 Arrested For Shooting Her Dogwalker, Kidnapping DogsThe arrests included the woman who turned the dogs into authorities seeking the $500K reward.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLady Gaga Reunited With Dogs After Woman Turns Them Over To PoliceThe woman walked into an L.A. police station with the pets & it's reported that she's "uninvolved" with the attack.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLady Gaga Breaks Silence On Dog Walker's Shooting, Stolen Pups: "My Heart Is Sick"The singer called her dog walker Ryan Fischer a "hero" & is offering $500K for the dogs' safe return.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot, Artist Offers $500,000 Reward For Stolen DogsThe incident was caught by a nearby neighbor's security footage.By Alexander Cole