Several years ago, Kim Kardashian West attempted to break the internet by posing nude on the cover of Paper Magazine. She balanced a glass of champagne on her booty and gave a coy look to the camera. Lady Gaga isn't exactly grabbing the baton from the reality star but she's on a similar tip, stripping down to her birthday suit for the artistic publication and going full-on futuristic for the display.

This weekend, the pop star went viral for her statement about COVID-19, urging her followers to be kind to one another during this social distancing period. She also created headlines because of her new cover with Paper Magazine, getting strapped up to a crazy-looking machine in their Transformation copy.

It feels right for Lady Gaga to grace this issue, given the changes she's undergone in her career over the last five years. After she was viewed as one of the most avant-garde artists of our generation, Gaga flipped the script and began flexing her classically-trained pipes. She released a jazz album with Tony Bennett before penning one of the most successful soundtrack songs in recent memory, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Now, she's well on her way to rolling out her new album Chromatica and she's going back to her shocking visuals to promote it.

Are you excited about this new era from Lady Gaga?