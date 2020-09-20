Lady Gaga says her latest record, Chromatica, is an honest look into the singer's history with depression and her struggle adjusting to fame. Gaga spoke about the project on CBS Sunday Morning.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Her track "911," in particular, discusses her how she coped with her mental health issues. She says the lyric “Pop a 911” is a “reference to the medication I had to take when I used to panic because I'm Lady Gaga.”

One of her biggest issues was adjusting to her global fame early in her career. “I hated being famous, I hated being a star, I felt exhausted and used up," she said. “If I'm at the grocery store and somebody comes up very close to me and puts a cellphone right in my face and starts taking pictures, just total panic, full-body pain. I'm braced because I'm so afraid. It’s like I'm an object, I'm not a person.”

Gaga went on to say there were moments of self-harm during her darkest times: “It's not always easy if you have mental issues to let other people see,” she admitted. “I used to show, I used to self-harm, I used to say, ‘Look I cut myself, see I’m hurting.’ Because I didn’t think anyone could see because mental health, it’s invisible.

“I didn't really understand why I should live other than to be there for my family,” she continued. “That was an actual real thought and feeling, why should I stick around?”

Chromatica is available across streaming platforms.

