Yesterday, we reported on the tragic news of the deaths of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's grandparents. The Rap-A-Lot Records signee shared the devastating news with the world following local reports in Mobile, Alabama stating that Brazy's grandparents were found deceased after their home caught fire. Reporters at the scene spoke with witnesses who claimed that they heard gunshots prior to the fiery explosion. "All I heard was a boom. It sounded like a bunch of shots," one witness reportedly stated. "Lord have mercy. Don’t tell me they were up in there because Lord, I heard the children coming across the field crying. I pray for the Jones family. It’s just too crazy.”

The sorrowful news about the death of the rapper's grandparents circulated online and HoneyKomb Brazy returned to clarify misreporting. "Stop saying my granny and grandpa got set on fire," he wrote on Instagram "They had COVID 19 both of them was on oxygen tanks they blew up when they was shooting in the house."

He also addressed people who have weighed in on his situation with their unsolicited opinions. "I ain't ate or slept since n I hear ppl say they will do this or that but at the end of the day y'all ain't in my situation n ik it's f*cked up how they did my ppl but I'll never do nun to no old ppl or kids to get back," he wrote in another post. "It just ain't in me my granny n grandpa ain't raise me like that they wouldn't even want me to do dat it just ain't no real n*gga sh*t."

Read through his posts in full below. We continue to send our more sincerest condolences to HoneyKomb Brazy and his loved ones.