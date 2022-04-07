It is a publication that is known for breaking news stories ahead of any other source, but TMZ has often found itself in the crosshairs of controversy. They have been called out for sharing news of tragedies before families have even received word from authorities, including Vanessa Bryant who called them out for posting information about Kobe and Gianna Bryant's deaths.

Yesterday (April 6), we reported on the news of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five's Kidd Creole being found guilty of manslaughter. The Hip Hop pioneer was convicted related to a 2017 stabbing of a homeless man in New York, and TMZ also reported on the verdict, however, they used the wrong photo.

Rap veteran Positive K was well known back in the 1990s for his hit song "I Got a Man" where he cleverly delivered the entire song as both himself and a woman's voice through pitch changes, and he resurfaced after his picture was originally used in TMZ's report. It was something that wasn't lost on Positive K and he took to his Instagram to share a screenshot.

"Really @tmz_tv. When did POSITIVE K become Kidd Creole?" the rapper asked. "So now all Black People look alike? You all were the same ones who pronounced the late great DMX deceased days before his death. I thought this was a platform of professional journalists?! But l'm beginning to think that research on a topic, story, or article is not a requirement to intern or be employed at @tmz_tv."

He added that he was humiliated by the report and claimed that it has caused "devastation" to him, his loved ones, and his fans. "TMZ has carelessly & recklessly used my face in a photo on their website to report a story on another rapper that is reportedly been convicted of manslaughter."

Read through his post in its entirety below.