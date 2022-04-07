A pioneer of Hip Hop has been found guilty of a crime that took place back in 2017. The Kidd Creole, a member of the iconic Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five crew, was arrested five years ago in connection to the stabbing death of a 55-year-old homeless man named John Jolly. The victim was stabbed twice in the torso before tourists came across him and called the authorities. Jolly was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

According to reports, Kidd Creole, real name Nathaniel Glover, was accused of committing the crime and fleeing the scene and going to his job where he changed his clothing before dumping the weapon in a sewer.



Peter Kramer / Staff / Getty Images

Glover's lawyer argued that Jolly approached the Rap legend menacingly and said "what's up" just before midnight. He claimed that Creole was frightened for his safety and stabbed Jolly in self-defense, but prosecutors stated that wasn't the case. In their version of events, Jolly may have tried to make a pass at Glover during those late-night hours and was met with violence.

Today (April 6), Glover was found guilty of manslaughter.

“Nathaniel Glover committed a shocking act of violence,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement. “This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crime accountable to the full extent of the law. I thank the members of the jury for their attention to this case and careful deliberation. I also applaud our prosecutors, whose diligence and tireless effort to ensure justice led to this conviction."

"We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deliver the safe streets and communities that New Yorkers deserve.”

