The recent baby news from Nick cannon and Bre Tiesi has caused a firestorm of conversations. The media mogul is set to welcome his eighth child with the model who recently finalized her divorce from Johnny Manziel. Adding to the shock is, of course, the tragic loss of Cannon's baby with Alyssa Scott last month, but Cannon explained on his talk show that he wanted to be as gentle as possible during this time as to not upset anyone.

Meanwhile, after TMZ broke the news that Cannon and Tiesi were expecting while sharing photos of what looked to be their gender reveal party, the expectant mother took to social media to express how "horrified" she was when she learned her private moment was shared with the world.

"Given the recent announcement regarding my pregnancy, I would like to address a few things," she wrote. "I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various personal reasons, and am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ. This was not how I'd hope to share this news especially given that I've been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy."

"With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life. I can not wait to meed my son [baby emoji][stars emoji]."

Previously, while on his show, Cannon stated, "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough – she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well."

Check out Tiesi's post in full below.