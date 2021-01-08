R-Mean Links Up With Blocboy JB & S4G4 On "Enemies"

R-Mean, also known as Armin Hariri, has carved out his place in the music world as an American-Armenian artist and co-founder of Pentagon Records in Los Angeles. R-Mean has dedicated his songwriting to informing others about world issues and is well-known for his song âOpen Woundsâ, which was written to build awareness around the 1915 Armenian Genocide. He has also collaborated with multi-platinum artist The Game on their song âLost Angels."



Rapper Blocboy JB is most well-known for his song âLook Aliveâ with Drake, released in 2018. He was later named one of XXLâs 2018 Freshman Class after releasing his mixtape Simi in May of that year. These two artists came together to release their new single âEnemiesâ on January 8th, collaborating alongside Canadian duo S4G4 and Toronto-based producer Rah Sound.



According to an exclusive quote, R-Mean says of the collab: âI know working with someone like Blocboy JB is unexpected for an emcee like myself. But that's what I like to do more and more moving forward. Collaborating with both legends and the new generation. I feel like I've evolved so much as an artist and songwriter that I found my balance to the point where I can create incredible records with any type of artist and still be me. Dropping joints with Method Man or Styles P and then doing something with a Blocboy JB really just shows my range as an artist.â

When recalling how he and Blocboy JB came to work on the song, he says, âI met Blocboy at the studio through a mutual friend and the first thing he said is "R-Mean what we doing?" I played him a couple beats and as soon as he heard the beat for "Enemies" he walked into the booth and killed his verse. Then I followed suit. The producer Rah Sound, who's also from Toronto, got S4G4 to do this epic hook on it and the rest was history. I think this song is really something special. We shot the video last year right before Covid hit and I'm excited we finally releasing it.â

