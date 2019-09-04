The moment we've all been waiting for is coming up. Not to dramatize this situation with R. Kelly but after a Lifetime docu-series and dozens of allegations against the man, it's a safe bet to say that people are counting down the days until the disgraced singer is locked up for good. Of course, he will always have his supporters. And what they say is true; you're innocent until proven guilty. However, after several sex tapes involving Kelly and underage girls were discovered by his prosecutors, many people have already made up their minds on R. Kelly. This morning, he was moved to the general population in prison and as he awaits his trial, he will stay there. In April 2020, he'll find out how long he's due to remain behind bars.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

According to Fox News, R. Kelly's trial will begin on April 27, 2020. As you're surely aware, the 52-year-old singer is facing numerous charges of child pornography, obstruction of justice, and more. He was present in court this morning, rocking an orange jumpsuit when the judge announced his trial date. Of course, this is only the first of four upcoming trials that Kelly will be involved in. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, reportedly stated today that it would be challenging to prepare for the upcoming trials.

His next hearing is on September 18. We will continue to keep you updated on this case.