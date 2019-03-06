child sex abuse
- CrimeR. Kelly Trial Date Revealed For Child Sex CaseR. Kelly will be on trial in April 2020.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTech 9 Fans Suspect Rapper Committed Suicide After Child Sex ReportsTech 9 was reportedly due in court the day after his death.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCorey Feldman Switches Up On Michael Jackson: "Horrendous Crimes"Corey Feldman says he can "no longer" support Michael Jackson.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNew R. Kelly Accuser Says She Witnessed Singer Having Sex With Underage GirlsThe witness says she was sexually abused by R. Kelly as an adult.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLaToya Jackson Suggests Michael Jackson Is Guilty In Resurfaced InterviewLaToya Jackson later retracted the comments.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Raping & Giving A 13-Year-Old Girl HerpesAnother woman comes forward to accuse R. Kelly of raping her.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Doesn't Believe "Leaving Neverland" Allegations: ReportMichael Jackson's daughter hasn't watched the documentary, either. By Aron A.