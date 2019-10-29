child pornography
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Prosecutors Claim Rapper Has Child Porngraphy On His Cell PhoneThe images are reportedly of Melly's girlfriend at age 17.By Ben Mock
- MusicR. Kelly Denied New Trial, Will Be Sentenced Next WeekThe singer will return to court where he is facing 90 years for this latest child pornography conviction.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Found Guilty For 6 Of 13 Charges In Federal Child Pornography TrialR. Kelly has been found guilty of several charges faced at his federal trial in Chicago.By Cole Blake
- TVJosh Duggar Said To Be Under Military-Style Conditions In Prison After Child Porn ConvictionFollowing his release, the former reality star will only be able to see his own children with permission and supervision.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Thinks R. Kelly's Sentence Is Too Long: "He Didn't Kill Anyone"Although Boosie says Kelly was wrong for "sexing" young girls, he thinks 30 years is too much time for Kelly's crimes. By Erika Marie
- TVJerry Harris Of "Cheer" Fame Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography CaseHarris could be hit with as much as a 50-year sentence on June 28th.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeR. Kelly's Attorneys File To Withdraw From Federal Sex Trafficking CaseTwo attorneys representing R. Kelly want to be removed from the case. By Aron A.
- CrimeJared Fogle, Former Subway Star, Pens Letter From Prison About Child Porn Case: ReportAfter a lengthy investigation, Fogle pleaded guilty in 2015. He now writes, "I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJosh Duggar Convicted Of Child Porn Charges, Could Face 20 Years In PrisonThe “19 Kids and Counting” star was previously accused of molesting several of his sisters.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeR. Kelly's Trial Date Set For Federal Case In Chicago: ReportA September 2021 trial date has been set for R. Kelly's federal child pornography case in Chicago.By Aron A.
- Crime"Cheer" Star Jerry Harris Investigated By FBI For Soliciting Sex From Minors: ReportThe breakout star of Netflix's "Cheer" had his home overturned by the FBI today.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOprah Talks Sex Trafficking Allegations: "I Can't Imagine An Uglier Accusation"Oprah Winfrey penned an article for "O Magazine" where she addresses the rumors that she was arrested for sex trafficking and child pornography.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly's Former Managers' Motion To Have Child Porn Case Charges DeniedThey argued the statute of limitations expired. The judge said they were mistaken.By Noah C
- CrimeR. Kelly Allegedly Offered Brother $50K To Take Fall For Child Porn TapeCarey Kelly wanted no part in his brother's scheme.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeR. Kelly Files To Have Child Porn Charges Removed Due To Statute Of LimitationsGive it up! By Noah C