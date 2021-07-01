Bill Cosby's release from prison has been one of the most sensational and controversial stories throughout this entire week. Numerous fans and celebrities, ranging from Phylicia Rashad to Boosie Badazz, have expressed excitement and joy for the disgraced comedian's conviction being overturned, yet just as many people find it unacceptable that Cosby is once again a free man, including J.I.D. and Kid Cudi.

Then you have that subset of people who are solely concerned with getting their jokes off, and as a result, an entire corner of social media has been dedicated to Bill Cosby-related jokes. Earlier on Thursday, 50 Cent notably took part in making light of the Cosby situation, and now, several fans on Twitter have shifted their focus to R. Kelly.



Antonio Perez/Pool/Getty Images

Apparently, plenty of R. Kelly's fans are convinced that Bill Cosby's lawyers have achieved an impossible feat, and as a result, they think that R. Kelly should seek their services immediately. Other Twitter users noticed that R. Kelly was trending and used the moment to criticize the community's mindboggling willingness to forgive disgraced public figures like R. Kelly and Bill Cosby so easily. From harmless jokes to full-on calls for R. Kelly's freedom, check out some of the most entertaining Twitter reactions below.