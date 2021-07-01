Kid Cudi called out fans celebrating Bill Cosby's release from prison, Wednesday, labeling them "fuckin idiots." The 83-year-old former comedian was set free after a ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his indecent assault conviction on a technicality.

"People that are celebrating Bill Cosby being released are fuckin idiots," Cudi tweeted out.



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Cudi wasn't alone in his condemnation. Dreamville rapper J.I.D also shut down Cosby supporters by responding to the comedian, Li Duval, on Twitter.

"Bill Cosby about to be free!" Duval tweeted Wednesday. "City boy win summer 2021!"

"I ain't surprised u this lame," replied J.I.D.

As for the prosecution, District Attorney Kevin Steele released a statement Wednesday condemning the decision: ″[Cosby] was found guilty by a jury and now goes free on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime. My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law — including those who are rich, famous and powerful.”

Cosby is meeting with his lawyers on Thursday to discuss suing Montgomery County.

