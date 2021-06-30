Today marked a big day in the trial of Bill Cosby. Over the past two years, Cosby has been behind bars after being convicted of sexual assault yet he's continued to maintain his innocence. Hardly an apology was offered to the alleged victims and he has continued to spin the case as a larger conspiracy theory.



Rob Loud/Getty Images

Bill Cosby's conviction was officially overturned earlier today but it wasn't due to his innocence but rather, an error on the prosector's end. While the Internet has been reacting to the news for the past few hours, Cosby is officially a free man, per PageSix. The embattled comedian was released from SCI Phoenix where he's been incarcerated for the past two years. Cosby arrived at his home in Elkins Park, PA following his release.

"I want to thank the attorneys who successfully argued his appeal and especially Mrs. Cosby who stood strong and was here for Mr. Cosby every step of the way and supported every idea and strategy from the attorneys and the team and she always knew that Mr. Cosby was innocent," Cosby's rep Andrew Wyatt said.



Newsmakers/Getty Images

The state's top court made the decision to free Cosby after it was revealed that the prosecutor that brought the charges against "America's Dad" violated a deal made by the previous D.A. in 2005 to not charge him.

We'll keep you posted on more updates regarding Cosby's case.

