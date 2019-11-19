The Atlanta Falcons don't have the most solid record right now. After an abysmal start to the season, the squad toughened up with two straight wins against the Saints and the Panthers, but Quavo of the Migos believes that one man could lead them to some more dubs: Colin Kaepernick.

This weekend, the quarterback and social activist held a public workout, inviting teams to watch him practice and determine if he would be a good fit on their team. The session was filled with mystery after, at the last minute, Kaep moved training facilities and forced everyone to relocate. Some have viewed this as a publicity stunt but, with several teams still showing interest, it may end with the star finding a new home before the end of the season. If you ask Quavo, that home would be in Atlanta.



Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Catching up with TMZ photographers this week, the rapper noted that he believes Colin should have already been signed. After supporting a kid selling candy bars to raise money for his high school basketball team, Quavo noted that he wants Kaep to be the star of his struggling Falcons. "We need to get Matt Ryan out of there," exclaimed the superstar.

It's unlikely that the Falcons will get rid of Ryan. After signing a five-year deal worth over $150 million, they probably want to see their investment through. Could Kaep complement the team though?