A declaration made by Quavo has Hip Hop fans talking. There have been a variety of innovators in the genre since its inception decades ago, and with each new wave and transition, a new set of stars arise who help push Hip Hop and Rap forward into a new era, often with a new sound. Some of our favorites hold those top-tier "GOAT" positions because of their game-changing influence on Hip Hop culture, and in a recent interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report, Quavo spoke about what he believed the Migos invented that others artists have been utilizing.

"The triplet flow, for sure," said the Atlanta icon. "Wasn't nobody doin' it before we came and right now, everybody's doing it. It's a blessing."



Andrew Toth / Getty Images

Rooks then quoted David Banner who stated that artists are copying the Migos's sound without giving them credit. "They just don't want to give credit," said Quavo. "You don't want to come in, being new, and say you took somebody style or sayin' you got the style of... You don't want to say that you influenced by too many young people, 'cause you don't know how people will take it."

It all seemed innocent enough, but there were a select group of Hip Hop fans who disagreed with Quavo's assessment. They acknowledged that groups like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia were holding down the sound long before the Migos stepped onto the scene.

Check it out below and let us know if you agree or disagree with Quavo.