Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Flesh-N-Bone says that he wants the rap group to collaborate with the Migos, putting to rest a several-year-long beef between the two groups. Flesh-N-Bone explains in a new interview with HipHopDX that a "Flesh-n-Bone feature with the Migos" is the best way to move on.

“That’s why I had to let them handle their business,” he told the outlet. “I look at the whole situation as a G. I’m like, you know what, man? I’m going to let my little bro handle that and deal with that. For me being an OG, I just sat back and was like, man, you know what? I’ma tip my hat off to those dudes. I don’t care if they think they’re the greatest. They’re supposed to think that way."

Animosity first grew between Migos and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony because the latter didn't think the former was paying them enough respect. From there, Layzie Bone and Bizzy Bone released diss tracks calling out the Atlanta rappers.

Flesh continued: “That was my opinion, from out the gate. I’m too much of a G to even address that because I’m the greatest. That should be the attitude. I’m going to adopt your attitude. Shit. I let some of these people get to me, you know? I need those dudes to come do a Flesh-n-Bone feature with the Migos. The Migos and Flesh-n-Bone — that’s what needs to happen.”

[Via]