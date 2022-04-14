Quavo has been a busy man as of late. If you were watching the Atlanta Hawks game last night, you would know that he was in attendance alongside side some pretty huge stars, including Nelly, Swizz Beatz, and even Jay-Z. The Hawks won the game, and as one can expect, Quavo was pretty happy about it all.

As for the music side of things, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are fresh off of their 2021 album Culture 3. Migos is one of the biggest acts in all of hip-hop, and as a result, fans are always eager to hear whatever they will be coming out with next.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Migos are always cooking up new tracks in the studio, and in 2022, it appears as though they will be continuing with that work ethic. In fact, Quavo took to Instagram today with a preview of a new Migos song that is certainly sounding pretty good. Throughout the video, we can hear verses from both Takeoff and Quavo, leading to a pretty nice snippet that should get fans excited. Quavo also hinted at a summer release date, which means the new track should be out within a few month's time.





For now, it remains to be seen if Migos will be dropping a full-on album, or if they will only be coming through with a few singles. We will certainly know soon enough, so stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the hip-hop world.