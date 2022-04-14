Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks took on the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in round yesterday. In the end, the Hawks annihilated the Hornets as LaMelo Ball and company could not play any defense to save their lives. As a result of the big win, the Hawks will now have to go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they will duke it out for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Young and the Hawks certainly won the game in style as there were a plethora of celebrities watching the game courtside. For instance, Nelly, Swizz Beatz, Quavo, and even Jay-Z were all at the game. Needless to say, they were treated to a fantastic showing from the Hawks.

After the game, Young was asked about having Hov in the crowd, and as you can imagine, he was extremely excited. Young recognizes that it's always more fun when you can put on a show for legends.

“It was crazy,” Young said. “I mean, everybody that was in the building. There’s always a lot of people that show up and things like that, but Hov in the building, that was pretty cool. It’s fun. Putting on a show, and then coming out with the win is the most important thing, though.”

Young and the Hawks will be hungry to make the postseason, especially since they have been discounted all season long. Either way, the Cavs will certainly pose a challenge come Friday night.