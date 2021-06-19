Quavo dodged a question about whether he had Saweetie's Bentley repossessed in the wake of their breakup, during a recent appearance on 99Jamz' The Afternoon Get Down. The car was originally a gift from the Migos rapper, last December.

After bringing up the track “Having Our Way," which features Quavo rapping, “Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken. She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt)," the radio hosts asked whether the bar was confirmation of the rumors.

"Do what y'all do," Quavo responded. "Y'all know how to know y'all job. Only thing I do is rap."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On Friday, Rolls Royce's Client Experience rep Cassidy von Seggern posted a picture of Saweetie in front of a new car with the caption, "She a real bad bish, drive her own RR. #icy." The phrase is a reference to Saweetie and Doja Cat's track, "Best Friend."

"My girl!" Saweetie replied in the comments.

Saweetie also posted a video from inside the new car on her Instagram story with her song "Pretty & Rich" playing in the background. Her first studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, is set to be released next week, on June 25.