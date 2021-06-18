Saweetie has catapulted her brand to become of the leading women in hip-hop. She's managed to pick up a few hits across her career, including "My Type," "Tap In," and most recently, "Best Friend" with Doja Cat. She's been promoting her latest single, "Fast (Motion)," which has nearly seven million streams on Spotify. As we approach the finish line for her official debut studio album, which she's been teasing for the last few months, Saweetie has announced that she's finally coming with new music next week, making the low-key reveal during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The rapper performed her new single "Fast (Motion)" from the rooftop with her dancers, putting on a show as she showed off her improved choreography. Saweetie admitted a few months ago that she was attending an artist boot camp, learning to improve her craft so she can achieve her goal of making $900 million. She'll add a few M's to her bank account next week because, as revealed by Jimmy Kimmel, the star rapper will be releasing her debut album Pretty Bitch Music on Friday.

What do you expect from Saweetie's debut? She's been one of the shining stars among women in rap-- do you think she'll prove why she's earned her spot next week? Watch her performance below.