It's a big week for Saweetie, apparently. During the lead-up to Christmas Day, the Bay Area rapper has been blessed with a number of high-ticket presents, including her first-ever private jet. Her air travel is officially covered but, what about when she needs to get from point A to point B on the road? Well, her boyfriend Quavo made sure she was all set, copping her a brand new icy blue Bentley.

"Quavious Marshall the fuckin GOAT," wrote Saweetie on Twitter, thanking her man. "I love you baby !!!!!!"

Saweetie found out about her extravagant gift during an Instagram Live, which her team was even unaware of. In multiple videos re-posted by The Shade Room, her reaction was captured, in which she excitedly screamed for a long while. "Do y'all see this? Oh my motherf*cking gosh," happily said the "ICY GRL" rapper before jumping around and spinning.

The whip is customized to match Saweetie's swag, including "Icy" embroidery on the seats and a cool blue finish.

"My heart is beating so fast," said Saweetie, beaming from ear-to-ear.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Recently, Saweetie has been exceeding expectations in the rap game, presenting at the Pornhub Awards last week and continuing to tease the arrival of her debut studio album Pretty Bitch Music. Check out her new car and let us know what you think of it!