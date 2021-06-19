Saweetie's rise to fame has been fun to document over these last few years and there is no denying that she has a knack for being a part of hit songs. For instance, her track "Best Friend" with Doja Cat recently went Platinum, which just goes to show how popular her music is amongst the youth. She is a major part of the female empowerment in hip-hop movement and there is no denying that she has staying power, especially when you consider the stars she has worked with.

In just a week from now, Saweetie will be dropping her first studio album Pretty Bitch Music, and fans are very excited. As a way to celebrate this new achievement, Saweetie has copped herself a brand new car, and it just so happens to be a Rolls Royce Phantom. In the Instagram post below, Saweetie can be seen showcasing the interior of the vehicle, all while rocking out to her own song.

Ever since the vehicle drama involving Quavo, Saweetie has been keen on showcasing her wealth and showing that she is more than capable of buying things for herself. After all, she is a platinum-selling artist who has made millions throughout their young career.

Hopefully, she enjoys her new ride, which will certainly be bumping her new album in just a few day's time.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy