Saweetie's collaboration with Doja Cat, "Best Friend", took radio and TikTok by storm, and now, the hard work is coming back to her tenfold. The track, which currently has over 200 million streams on Spotify, was certified platinum this past week, five months after its release. This victory adds momentum to the rollout of her debut album Pretty Bitch Music, which is said to be on the horizon after a June 25th release date was postponed, per HipHopDX.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for See Us Unite

"Best Friend" marks Saweetie's fourth career platinum certification. The first of which came with 2019's "ICY GRL", quickly followed by "My Type" and then, "Tap In." Both "Best Friend" and "Tap In" benefitted from a handful of successful remixes with other prominent rappers. UK's Stefflon Don was later added to "Best Friend" while the remix for "Tap In" boasted some heavyweight names including DaBaby, Post Malone, and Jack Harlow. The tracks are set to be included in Pretty Bitch Music, which will be released under Warner Records.

Pretty Bitch Music will follow Saweetie's Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 which released in mid-April. The EP was meant to hold fans over until the release of her official debut album.

Saweetie's latest W comes after a tumultuous year that included her and Quavo's highly-publicized breakup. Once considered the rap game's most beloved couple, the couple announced their split in March. Shortly after, Saweetie explained in a series of tweets that she had endured "too much betrayal" and accused Quavo of being intimate with other women.

Saweetie just recently hosted a masterclass on content creation through Complexland this past week.

Are you excited about new music from Saweetie? Check out the certification below.

[Via]